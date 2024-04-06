Marriage palace owner, Hoshiarpur BSP chief get notice

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 5

The SDM-cum-Assistant Returning Officer Hoshiarpur, today issued a notice to the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Hoshiarpur, and the owner of a marriage palace for violating the model code of conduct. An explanation has been sought from them within 24 hours. Preet Inder Singh Bains, Assistant Returning Officer, Hoshiarpur, said it came to his notice today that a meeting was held in the marriage palace in the presence of Jasveer Singh Garhi, state president of the BSP, without permission. Loud speaker was also used without seeking nod.

