MLA stresses need for college in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli today took up the issue of need to set up a degree college in his constituency during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.

Kotli said the AAP government had promised to set up a college in the name of Dalit messiah Kanshi Ram, but not much headway had been done in this regard.

Kotli said the Municipal Council of the area had already donated land for the purpose, but the government had not yet proposed any allocation in the new financial budget. Kotli demanded quick action on the matter from the government so that the youth from the area could be benefitted.

