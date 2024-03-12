MLA stresses need for college in Adampur

Jalandhar, March 11
Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli today took up the issue of need to set up a degree college in his constituency during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.
Kotli said the AAP government had promised to set up a college in the name of Dalit messiah Kanshi Ram, but not much headway had been done in this regard.
Kotli said the Municipal Council of the area had already donated land for the purpose, but the government had not yet proposed any allocation in the new financial budget. Kotli demanded quick action on the matter from the government so that the youth from the area could be benefitted.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...