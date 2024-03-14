Motorcyclist dies in mishap

Phagwara: A biker, Iqbal Singh, died in a road acceded on the Bilga-Nurmahal road near a religious place here on March 11. Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Paalnau village falling under the Phillaur police station, told the police that the suspect, Rajan a resident of Poadharra village, who was driving his motorcycle fast and rashly, hit Iqbal’s motorcycle on the Bilga-Nurmahal road on March 11. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Lal said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC had been registered. OC
Man nabbed with 26 gm of heroin
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Chuharr village. Station House Officer (SHO) Jai Pal said 26 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession. The police registered a case against the suspect under Sections 2(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The police also impounded his scooter on which he was travelling with the contraband. Further probe was on into the matter. OC
Biker rams into cattle, dies
Phagwara: A 38-year-old man died after his two-wheeler rammed into a stray cattle on Tuesday. Investigating officer (IO) Dalwara Singh said the deceased had been identified as Sarwan Singh, a resident of Shamsha Bad village. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Lasurri village falling under the Shahkot police station, said the mishap took place while he was returning home on his motorcycle. His bike collided with a stray cattle and he died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem examination. OC
Thief caught red-handed
Phagwara: A thief was caught red-handed while committing theft at a house in Satnampura, Phagwara, on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Jogi Ram, a resident of Sarhali. The house owner, Chandon Dogra, later handed over the suspect to the police. Chandon told the police that he worked at the LPU and his family members were away on Tuesday. When he came for lunch, he saw a man stealing goods from his almirah. He nabbed the suspects and informed the police about the incident. The police have registered a case against the suspect under Sections 380 and 511 of the IPC.
