Jalandhar: Musical play highlights life, legacy of Lata Mangeshkar

Jalandhar, April 24

A musical play, ‘Latangi - A complete ragam’, by Phulkari Women of Jalandhar (WOJ) was staged at KL Saigal Memorial Hall on Sunday to pay a befitting tribute to the life and legacy of the ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar.

Conceptualised and written by Divya Mahajan, the play showcased Lata Mangeshkar’s struggles, dedication, meteoric rise to an iconic status and her indomitable spirit. It was enacted by the Phulkari WOJ, which includes doctors, entrepreneurs, educators, businesswomen and homemakers.

The Phulkari WOJ president, Simran Paintal, said, “Phulkari WOJ is a unique initiative to empower the women of substance in the city. Philanthropy to self-discovery, environmental concern to entrepreneurial endeavours, our organisation is constantly striving to engage women and celebrate womanhood.” “Our production, ‘Latangi’, is an amalgamation of our members talents and creativity,” she said.

She further added that more such enriching, creative and entertaining events would be organised in the near future to provide WOJ members a platform to revive, explore and showcase their talents.

Another Phulkari member Divya Mahajan, who conceptualised and wrote this play, said, “A voice that has tasted the bitter-sweet of life, touches the soul. Lataji’s exemplary journey inspired me to showcase snippets of her life to ignite the flame of dynamism among all women.”

She said the play enthralled the audience as the Phulkari WOJ team recreated Lata Mangeshkar’s golden era through acting, song and dance. Several distinguished guests from the city attended the event and enjoyed the evening.

