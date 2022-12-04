Narrow escape for 5 as car catches fire

Phagwara, December 3
Five occupants of an Alto car had a narrow escape when their car bearing the registration number PB-08BH-1763 in which they were coming from Banga suddenly caught fire. The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the flames under control.
Car owner Sarabjit Singh said he was returning to the coach factory at Kapurthala after doing his work at Banga railway station. When he reached near Phagwara, smoke started coming out from inside the car.
There were five passengers who were rescued but the vehicle was badly damaged. According to fire brigade officials, the fire appeared to have started because of a battery malfunction.
