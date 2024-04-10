Nephew dupes Jalandhar NRI of Rs 1.23 cr, booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 9

An NRI from Jalandhar was allegedly duped of Rs 1.23 crore by his nephew. The Navi Baradari police station registered a case against the suspect, identified as Gagandeep Khosla, a resident of Preet Nagar. However, he is yet to be arrested.

The complainant, Pradeep Nayyar, who is at present residing in Dubai, lodged a formal complaint with the police in this regard.

According to his statement, he was informed about a property by his nephew, Gagandeep Khosla, a few years ago. Nayyar further claimed that Khosla gave him photos and videos of the property.

Nayyar purportedly gave Rs 3 crore to Khosla in installments to purchase the property. However, after getting the funds, Khosla allegedly started avoiding him. He neither returned the money nor purchased the property.

After Nayyar returned to India, he sought an explanation regarding the funds, to which Khosla reportedly gave no satisfactory response. Khosla allegedly also threw his uncle out of his residence.

As per the Navi Baradari police, Nayyar filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner. The case was later was referred to them. After a thorough investigation into the matter, the police registered a case against Khosla.

“During investigation, Nayyar provided documentation supporting transactions of Rs 1.23 crore. Consequently, the police registered a fraud case. Further investigations are on into the matter,” said police officials.

