‘No road, no vote’, say Adampur residents; put up posters in dist

Jalandhar, April 12
Residents of Adampur have put up posters around the district, including on the half-built flyovers, stating “No Road, No Vote” and “We boycott elections” due to a delay in the construction of the flyover and service lanes.
This comes a day after the residents announced to boycott political parties in the elections.
The construction of the flyover began during the SAD-BJP regime, but the work is yet to be completed. Frustrated residents said the AAP government was making false promises and ignoring their demands. They said thousands of commuters and locals face problems daily and business was also affected. Still, the authorities did not address their concern.
To express their disappointment with the political parties, which failed to get the flyover work completed, residents had already announced that if their demand was not fulfilled by April 16, they would stage a dharna on the main road on April 17.
