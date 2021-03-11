One booked for stalking woman

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked a local resident on the charge of outraging woman’s modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Raj Kumar Sohal, a resident of Green Avenue, Nakodar. Manwindar Kaur, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the accused follow her everywhere she goes and made attempts to contact her and harass her and threatened her with dire consequence. The IO said a case under Sections 354-D (stalking a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. No arrest has been made and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. OC

Brewing illicit liquor: 2 held

Nakodar: The Mehat Pur police have arrested two villagers on the charge of brewing illicit liquor. Station House Officer Mohindar Pal said the duo have been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Jogindar Singh, residents of Gounsuwal Tibba and Kania Hussaini under Shidham Bet police station, Ludhiana.As many as 70 kg of lahan (raw liquor), 11 bottles of hooch and utensils for brewing were seized from their possession. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered against them. OC

Husband booked in dowry case

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have booked Anil Kumar, son of Ram Lubhaya, a resident of Patti Bhalayi, Bilga village, in a dowry harassment case. Complainant Manju Bala, a resident of Mohalla Mishran, Nurmahal, had filed a complaint to the police that her husband had been harassing her for dowry since her marriage. A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relatives of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Eight arrested for gambling

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested Visakha of Hussain Pur village, Vikram,Vikas,Toni,Tarsem,Lalit,Sunil and Davindar all residents of different localities of Nakodar for gambling. Investigating Officer Mohann Singh said the accused were gambling in a house and Rs 69,640 were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 13-A, 3, 67 of Punjab Gambling Act have been registered against the accused who were released on bail. OC

Woman consumes expired medicine

Nakodar: A 55- yr-old married woman died after consuming expired medicine. Investigating officer (IO) Chaman Lal said the deceased has been identified as Gurbakash Kaur wife of Jogindar Singh, a resident of Kullar village. Davindar Singh, son of the deceased, told the police his mother consumed an expired medicine and died. The IO said the police acting under Section 174 of the CrPC handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.