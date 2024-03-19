Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, March 18
As many as 4,93,282 voters, including 2,55,545 male, 2,37,718 female and 19 transgender, will exercise their franchise in Nawanshahr during the Lok Sabha elections.
As many as 13,311 voters are aged between 18-19 years, 5,113 are PWDs, 4,559 are above 85 years of age and 1,298 service voters.
There will be a total of 615 polling booths, including 201 in Banga constituency, 217 in Nawanshahr and 197 in Balachaur, in the district.
Apart from this, 170 polling booths have been declared sensitive. There will be three pink, 1 PWD and 30 model polling booths.
While talking to mediapersons at the District Administrative Complex, Nawanshahr, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said this time target had been set to increase voting from 70 per cent to 80 per cent.
“For this, voters are being made aware of exercising their franchise through SVEEP activities,” the DEO said.
He said instructions had been issued to remove wall paintings, posters, papers or defacement such as cut-outs, hoardings, banners and flags from government properties immediately.
Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said all security arrangements were being made under the supervision of SSP Mehtab
Singh. CCTVs had been installed on all roads in the district. He urged residents of the district to play an active role in the Lok Sabha elections.
