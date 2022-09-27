Phagwara leader Vicky Sood leaves Congress, back in BJP fold

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 26

Former BJP councillor Vicky Sood, who had left the BJP and joined the Congress party amid the last assembly elections, finally rejoined the BJP today. A function was organised at Chak Hakeem to mark the occasion, which was also attended by Union Minister Som Prakash, who welcomed the turncoat back to the saffron party. He emphasised that all those who join the party will be treated with utmost respect. On this occasion, some others joined the BJP too. The occasion was graced by the presence of BJP Kisan Wing national leader Avtar Singh Mand, former Mayor Arun Khosla, block president Paramjit Singh Chachoki, among others.

