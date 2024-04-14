Phagwara: Minor girl abducted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Bhgpat Mukhia, the Phagwara police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against a youth, identified as Vikki, on the charges of abducting his minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. No arrest has been made so far. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Liquor trader arrested

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested a liquor trader and recovered 16 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Friday night. The suspect has identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Jalandhar. The police nabbed him at a checkpoint. A case has been registered against the suspect under the Punjab Excise Act. OC

Bike stolen from house

Phagwara: A motorcycle was reportedly stolen from a house in Guru Nanakpura on Friday night. Lavish Sharma told the police that he parked his bike outside his house. He found it missing on Saturday morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

2 held under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have arrested two drugs peddlers and recovered 4 grams of heroin and 150 intoxicant tablets from their possession on Friday night. SHO Gaurav Dhir said the suspects had been identified as Vikramjit, alias Laddi, and Rohit, both residents of Khurala Kingra village near Jalandhar. The suspects were arrested at a checkpoint. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.

