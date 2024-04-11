Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 10

Poor sanitary condition in the PUDA complex near DC office is inconveniencing owners of SCOs (shop-cum-offices) and visitors. Vacant plots within the complex have turned into garbage dumping sites, attracting stray animals to rummage through the litter.

A road in a dilapidated condition. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

The complex hosts numerous media houses, banks, private offices and dining outlets, attracting hundreds of visitors daily. However, officials seem indifferent to addressing the sanitation problem within the premises.

Expressing their dismay, several SCO owners highlighted the recurring issue of rag-pickers dumping waste on vacant plots within the complex. “Despite our efforts to report this problem to the authorities concerned, it persists,” they lamented.

Moreover, they pointed out rampant encroachments by car dealers and the malfunctioning street lights, all of which they say, have been repeatedly brought to the attention of the Municipal Corporation officials, but to no avail.

Heaps of garbage in a vacant plot. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

They also emphasised that the issue extends beyond the boundaries of the PUDA complex, affecting the surrounding areas as well. They highlighted that even the road leading to the District Administrative Complex presents a stark contrast, contradicting the claims of the civic body’s ‘Clean and Green Jalandhar’ initiative.

Visitors to the PUDA complex expressed frustration over both the poor sanitation and parking problems caused by car dealers occupying much of the available space, including office parking lots. Furthermore, they said that the foul odour emanating from waste and scattered garbage throughout the complex turns the situation even worse, making it difficult for them to stand outside their cars or offices even for five minutes.

“It’s shocking that despite popular media offices and the PUDA’s own office based at this very complex, the authorities concerned are doing nothing about the problem. If they don’t care about the most visited place, forget about the condition of other places in the city,” said Manmeet Kaur, a visitor.

According to Bharti Mishra, who works in an office within the PUDA complex, people are facing health risks due to scattered waste. Unpleasant odour from the garbage dump is adversely affecting their health, and stray dogs are frequently seen roaming around the vacant plots.

She said every time they request PUDA to issue notices to owners of vacant plots and urge them to construct boundaries to ensure cleanliness, the officials reply that the notices have been issued. But still, the situation hasn’t changed a bit, she added.

People face health hazard

According to Bharti Mishra, who works in an office within the PUDA complex, people are facing health risks due to scattered waste. Unpleasant odour from the garbage dump is adversely affecting their health, and stray dogs are frequently seen roaming around the vacant plots.

Huge footfall of visitors

The complex hosts numerous media houses, banks, private offices and dining outlets, attracting hundreds of visitors daily. However, officials seem indifferent to addressing the sanitation problem within the premises.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.