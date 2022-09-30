Power supply to Cong Bhawan snapped

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited snapped the power supply to Congress Bhawan on Thursday.

There were two connections to the building, one for the office of DCC (urban) and second for DCC (rural). Both the connections have been snapped by the PSPCL staff as the party failed to deposit an amount of Rs 3.75 lakh due as the power bills.

Congress Bhawan did not face any departmental action despite the fact that no bills were paid by it for five years and the arrears and penalty just kept on getting added up. DCC (U) chief Balraj Thakur said, “Three to four presidents of the district committee headed the Congress Bhawan office in the five year tenure. Most of them did not pay any amount. On some occasions, they have paid Rs 2000-3000 but since the penalty amount was high, the outstanding kept on increasing”.

Thakur said, “We are working on inverter system. By tomorrow, we will try to clear all dues and get the connection restored.”