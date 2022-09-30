Power supply to Cong Bhawan snapped

Jalandhar, September 29
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited snapped the power supply to Congress Bhawan on Thursday.
There were two connections to the building, one for the office of DCC (urban) and second for DCC (rural). Both the connections have been snapped by the PSPCL staff as the party failed to deposit an amount of Rs 3.75 lakh due as the power bills.
Congress Bhawan did not face any departmental action despite the fact that no bills were paid by it for five years and the arrears and penalty just kept on getting added up. DCC (U) chief Balraj Thakur said, “Three to four presidents of the district committee headed the Congress Bhawan office in the five year tenure. Most of them did not pay any amount. On some occasions, they have paid Rs 2000-3000 but since the penalty amount was high, the outstanding kept on increasing”.
Thakur said, “We are working on inverter system. By tomorrow, we will try to clear all dues and get the connection restored.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...