Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Jalandhar, March 30

Three days after Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar quit Aam Aadmi Party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, his security has been thinned on the orders of the state government.

While earlier four Punjab Police constables and four commandos were there as his guards, all four commandos have been reportedly called back. While two left his security duties on Friday, two more are expected to leave in a day or so. Similarly, there are plans to cut down the security of former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural too since he has also joined the saffron party.

Rinku and Angural have reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. Directions have reportedly been given directly from the central leadership to ensure proper security of both newly-joined leaders, especially since they have been facing protests over their quitting AAP. The leaders shall get personnel from the central forces most likely by Monday.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma refused to share any information on the security of the political leaders.

