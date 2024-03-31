Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Jalandhar, March 30
Three days after Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar quit Aam Aadmi Party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, his security has been thinned on the orders of the state government.
While earlier four Punjab Police constables and four commandos were there as his guards, all four commandos have been reportedly called back. While two left his security duties on Friday, two more are expected to leave in a day or so. Similarly, there are plans to cut down the security of former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural too since he has also joined the saffron party.
Rinku and Angural have reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. Directions have reportedly been given directly from the central leadership to ensure proper security of both newly-joined leaders, especially since they have been facing protests over their quitting AAP. The leaders shall get personnel from the central forces most likely by Monday.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma refused to share any information on the security of the political leaders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...