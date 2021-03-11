Two duped of Rs 15 lakh by travel agents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

It seems that various cases and reports of youth getting duped by travel agents have not made people aware of the consequences if they give their hard earned money to someone with an aim to go abroad.

Two different cases of duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad have been registered from Kathgarh and Balachaur in Nawanshahr. In both the cases, FIR has been filed against the accused under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 of IPC. In Kathgarh, one Onkar Singh has filed complain with the police that he had given Rs 3 lakh to a travel agent in Mohali who had promised to send his son abroad on study base. Whereas in Balachaur, one Kusum Rani has told the police that she wanted to send her son to America for which she had given Rs 12 lakh to the travel agent from Jalandhar. “But he duped my son and I have lost my money,” the mother told in the complaint.