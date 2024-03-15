Two held with 6.1-kg opium

Nawanshahr, March 14
Three days after the Nawanshahr police claimed to have had arrested two persons with 6.1 kg of opium, the police have nominated one suspect who had given the assignment to the youngsters. The accused is yet to be arrested, police source said. As per information, he belongs to Chuharpur village in Nawanshahr and is into farming while his brother lives abroad.
The police said there is no prior case registered against Harpreet. The police further said that the accused was yet to inform the two arrested youngsters regarding the destination where they were supposed to sell the drugs.
The two suspects nabbed by the police are Lavdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh.
