Two held with 6.1-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 14

Three days after the Nawanshahr police claimed to have had arrested two persons with 6.1 kg of opium, the police have nominated one suspect who had given the assignment to the youngsters. The accused is yet to be arrested, police source said. As per information, he belongs to Chuharpur village in Nawanshahr and is into farming while his brother lives abroad.

The police said there is no prior case registered against Harpreet. The police further said that the accused was yet to inform the two arrested youngsters regarding the destination where they were supposed to sell the drugs.

The two suspects nabbed by the police are Lavdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr