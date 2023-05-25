Two players show up for swimming trials

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

Trials for the day scholar wing of the Sports School began today, but the turnout was disappointingly low. Only two players showed up for swimming, and a mere 11 players participated in athletics. These numbers indicate a decline compared to previous years. In athletics, six players competed in the U-17 category, while five participants played in the U-19 category.

Surprisingly, there were no trials for badminton this time due to the absence of a dedicated wing for the sport. It is noteworthy that trials took place last year as well, but the badminton wing was never established due to various reasons. This time, badminton was excluded from the trials altogether.

Last year, not a single student from government schools participated in the badminton trials, highlighting the low turnout for the sport.

The Tribune reported on Tuesday that no players turned up for the U-17 and U-19 football and wrestling trials in the residential sports wing. The trials, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, were met with a disappointing lack of response.