Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

With the tally of dengue cases in district around 52 till the first week of September, the number of patients, who contracted the disease, has now risen to 63. In all, 110 patients in Jalandhar have tested positive for dengue of which 47 belong to other places in the state.

Of the 63 dengue cases in the district, 36 are in the urban and 27 in the rural areas. Two people tested positive for dengue today which took the tally of patients, who contracted the disease, to 63. Compared to the surge of dengue cases in the periphery, the cases have been under control so far in the district.

Dengue larvae were found at 29 places in the district on Friday which were destroyed by the teams of the Health Department. The larvae of mosquito-borne disease were found at 11 places in the urban and 18 places in the rural areas.

In all, dengue larvae have been found in 1,181 houses till now, of which 886 are in the urban and 295 in the rural areas. A total of 2,65,798 houses in Jalandhar district have been surveyed for dengue by the Health Department so far of which 64,414 are in the urban and 2,01,384 in the rural areas.

Of these, 3,508 houses were surveyed today that include 611 in the urban and 2,867 in the rural areas.

So far, 1,759 samples had been tested for dengue in the district of which 34 were tested today.

Meanwhile, 65 dengue-related challans and 93 challan notices have been issued in the district till now.

#dengue