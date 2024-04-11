Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Rinku

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

Even as it has been two weeks since Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku had moved to the BJP, the ruling AAP is yet to find a suitable replacement.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already said that Jalandhar and Sangrur would be the two seats which AAP aspires to definitely win back. This statement of Mann has put all more pressure on the party leadership to find a winnable candidate from this reserved seat.

Since March 27 when Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural, both Dalit leaders, quit AAP to join the BJP, the AAP has been holding regular discussions with party leaders and workers on suitable candidate from Jalandhar. All those names that cropped up earlier, including those of minister Balkar Singh, could not get finalised. The AAP has been on a hunt from other parties too, but a final call is yet to be taken. The party also remains under huge pressure from its workers to field an internal candidate and not import one from another party, which now seems to be the only possibility.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced that the wait could be longer by another six days. He wrote on the social media that the Jalandhar and Ludhiana candidates would be announced on April 16.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Lok Sabha