Woman duped of Rs 15L, 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 18

The Lohian Khas police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a woman, a resident of Kapurthala village, of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad.

The investigating officer (IO) said the suspects had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Fateh Pur Bhangwan village, and Gurjant Singh, a resident of Kotha village.

The investigating officer said Manjit Kaur, wife of Mukhtiar Singh, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that she paid Rs 15 lakh to the suspects for facilitating his son’s migration abroad. However, they neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of

the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act had been registered against the suspects.

Travel agent held for duping woman

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a travel agent for duping a woman of Rs 1.74 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad. Jalandhar DSP Headquarters (rural) Harjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sahib Singh, a resident of Thabalke Road, Jandiala village. Baljindar Kaur of Sagarpur village had complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that she had paid Rs 1.74 lakh to the suspect for facilitating her son’s migration abroad. However, the suspect neither sent him abroad and nor returned the money. The DSP said a case had been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act, 2014, against the suspect. — OC