Woman found dead in locked room

Jalandhar, March 31
Panic gripped Sheetal Nagar late last night after residents discovered the body of a woman from a house in the area. The body was dumped in a room that was locked from outside. It was learnt that both ground and first floor of the house were given on rent, while the owner lived in a house nearby.
Preliminary probe suggests murder
Preliminary investigation revealed that the body had been abandoned in the room for the past four or five days, and the woman is suspected to have been murdered. Though the identity of the woman is yet to be known, the police are scrutinising CCTV cameras installed nearby to trace the movement of those who entered the locality and this particular house in the past few days.
The body when found was half-naked, and there were injury marks on the head, indicating that the woman was murdered. A bottle of liquor was found from the crime scene.
As per Narendra Kumar, owner of the house, the room from where the body was recovered was given on rent. He said he had a shop on the ground floor from where he ran his depot, and also a room. There were two rooms on the first floor, all of which were on rent.
He said a tenant, who was living in that room, had given this room to a migrant woman a few days ago, citing she had no shelter and would stay for a day or two. “I had no information who the woman was, from where she came and where she was working as I never met her,” he added.
Kumar further said it was after a foul smell, probably emanating from the body, was felt by the residents, who informed them, that they immediately alerted the police control room about the incident.
The tenants as well as the house owner are also being questioned.
Division Number 1 SHO Amandeep Kamboj said the police had gathered crucial leads in the case and the suspects would be arrested soon.
