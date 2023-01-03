Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, January 2

Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO paid a surprise visit to a PSPCL office in Nawanshahr to make sure that there was no absenteeism.

The minister had arrived at 4:45 pm at the Powercom complex situated on the Garhshankar road and took all the attendance registers. After having a look at the register, he then called all the employees posted at the Sub Division, Division and Circle offices to check if they were physically present there or not.

Upon the inspection, Singh noted that the purpose of the surprise visit was to make sure that the staff members of the department were present on duty. He explained, “Some of the employees who were not present in the office had already submitted applications beforehand, citing some valid reasons.” The minister said that in order to ensure the presence of the PSPCL staff, it has been made compulsory for the employees to maintain a register containing their whereabouts (in case of leaving the office for field duty). He said there will be more surprise inspections in the days to come.