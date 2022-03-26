Etiquette on call

Swati Rai

“Good manners have much to do with the emotions. To make them ring true, one must feel them, not merely exhibit them.” This quote by the original etiquette guru Amy Vanderbilt is a template for all communication protocols.

Telephoning etiquette is no exception. What with the smart phone taking us over in ‘smartness’ and the swiftness with which we can now contact people and relay a message. Just with the tap of a key, in a nano second, we share thoughts in a world where the data speed is high and time for slow deliberation of the context, suitability and appropriateness of the telephonic communication, less. But sometimes the speed costs us etiquette and considerate behaviour. With snail mail capitulating to email, and text messaging enroute to capsizing the email boat, telephone etiquette of messaging and calling, has gained significance in business communication. Here are a few markers, with common sense, topping the chart.

Suiting message to the medium

The lightning speeds in which we work around the globe, enabled by technology, demand at times, quick decisions, swift results and on-the-go communication. When deliverables are exacting and time, little, it is easy to sacrifice politeness at the altar of quick delivery. First things first, depending on the nature of communication, the form and mode of communication ought to be decided. If contacting someone over the telephone for the first time, best to message a request rather than earn a ‘block’. Chances are, yours is a new number, therefore, better to err on the side of formality. If texting, ensure that your tone is personalised, by introducing yourself, your company and your intended reason for calling. Using widely known abbreviations and emojis is alright, if messaging, but do so sparingly, depending upon the context. Avoid spammy texts such as ‘Never Before Offer’, ‘Get rich quick’, ‘Discounts Galore’ et al. Mention the call to Action expected from the receiver, clearly and concisely. Typos and grammatical errors can also make the messages come across as spam. Sending voice messages are best avoided, unless one is familiar with the client on a personal basis or the conversation has been going on over a long period of time and it is mutually acceptable to do so. Going easy on the frequency of messaging and keeping the tone polite, firm too whenever required, will prove to be beneficial.

Smart telephone etiquette

Since relationship building is key to any client-service provider equation, telephoning could well be a make-or-break link. First things first, best to avoid making professional calls in public. Better still not to have fancy ringtones and jarring and ear-piercing caller tunes in a professional set up. Keeping your voice audible and full of expressions via intoning appropriately as the person on the other can’t see your facial expressions, will help break the ice and engage the receiver meaningfully. Using standard telephoning phrases as ‘Good morning! This is ABC, from XYZ company. How may I assist you?’, may be a safe bet and can be uttered with enthusiasm and warmth. For giving negative information , one could use expressions such as ‘ I'm sorry the line's engaged. Could you call back later please?’ or ‘I’m afraid, I think you've dialled the wrong number.’ ‘I'm sorry you've got the wrong number.’ One may see clarification by way of saying, ‘May I check a few points with you ?’ or ‘Could you let me know the precise problem?’

If you require to put someone on hold, best to give. A reason and limit the period to 20 seconds. If absolutely urgent then request if the caller may be put on hold and proceed accordingly. Taking a message for a person in absentia should be cogent and complete. That rushed, garbled and unclear speech is best avoided for better communication is a no brainer. Seeking clarification politely is not blue murder. Go ahead and ask, ‘I’m afraid, I didn’t quite catch that’ or ‘I am sorry but please could repeat that? This is better than being stuck with faulty information.

Forwarding messages without a look see, sending a long voice message to a professional acquaintance, loud music in the background et al, will be slotted under spam and prove to be professional hara-kiri, but that discussion is for another time !