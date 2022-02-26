B-town attends Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's grand wedding bash

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar last weekend and on February 24, the couple’s friend Ritesh Sadhwani hosted a grand wedding bash for the two. The newlyweds arrived in style for the bash and happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Ritesh Sidhwani’s house. Shibani was dressed for the occasion in a pastel blue satin dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair tied in a high bun and completed her look with silver danglers. Farhan was in casuals.

B-town celebrities were seen in full attendance at this star-studded bash. Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza and others attended the bash. BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Khan and Amrita Arora looked stunning as they made a joint entry dressed in black attires. Also, seen at the get-together were the Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Farhan’s cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan was also spotted, apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chunky Panday.