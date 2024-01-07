Aamir Khan arrives in Udaipur with son Azad for Ira-Nupur’s wedding reception

ANI

Aamir Khan on Friday arrived in Udaipur for the grand wedding functions of his daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony in Mumbai.

The Dhoom 3 actor was seen coming out from the airport along with his son Azad. He greeted the paps with joined hands. Several pictures and videos from the airport surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the families and other guests will begin arriving for the three-day celebration, which will conclude on January 10 in Udaipur.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aamir Khan #Mumbai