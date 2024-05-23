Actor Matthew Perry’s death being investigated over acute ketamine effects

ANI

Friends actor Matthew Perry’s death is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more than six months after he was found unresponsive at his residence in October, 2023. According to the authorities, the actor’s death was attributed to acute ketamine effects. Perry died on October 28, 2023. He was 54. When authorities arrived at his Los Angeles home at 4 pm, they found him unconscious in a hot tub.

Although first responders were called for cardiac arrest, the toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed the actor died from ‘the acute effects of ketamine’. Investigators are now trying to decipher where Perry got the ketamine and how so much of it got into his system.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety prior to his overdose. The toxicology report continued, “At the high levels of ketamine found in his blood specimens, the lethal effects would be from cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.