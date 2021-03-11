Sneha Wagh is back with Star Bharat's newly launched show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'. The actress talks about her role and the show

How do you feel about being approached for a show like Na Umra Ki Seema Ho?

More than excited, I’m a little nervous. I wanted to be very real with this character because even though I have not experienced something like one-sided love yet, people at some point in their lives do.

What made you say yes to the show?

At first, I thought people may be hesitant to see me in a negative role because I’ve always done positive ones before this. I don’t look like a person who would be suited for a negative character. It was very bold of me to accept this challenge, just like it would have been for the makers to approach me!

What kept you away from TV for so long?

We were struck by an unexpected tragedy at home. I needed to be there for my mom and wanted to be the strength of my family. I did spend a little time on a reality television show in Marathi and then Na Umra Ki Seema Ho was offered to me.

How has your experience of working on the show been so far?

Even though it’s only been a few days on the sets, everybody is on their toes. We are still in the process of learning about each other and getting the hang of it, so we are figuring it out as we go along.

How is your rapport with co-stars?

I’m getting along very well with all of them and it’s a great experience.

What is your opinion on the plot?

It’s a beautiful story, which captures one of the rare aspects of life. The show is trying to make a good change in society. As an actor, it’s my job to give the best to my role and the show.

How will your character develop?

I want people to understand my character on a deeper, personal level and then make up their mind about ‘Amba’. As for how my character will develop, I think her journey is something that the viewers will enjoy and some might even relate to those feelings of unrequited love.

What preparation have you made for the role?

Getting into the character’s mind was not that easy. She is a person who has waited for her love. I’m sure the viewers will find the character very intriguing as the story moves forward.