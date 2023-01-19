Ali Baba cast & crew perform puja as they resume shoot weeks after Tunisha Sharma’s death

After the demise of actress Tunisha Sharma and the arrest of actor Sheezan Khan, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’s shoot had come to a standstill. But looks like the makers have decided to resume work as they roped in Abhishek Nigam to replace Sheezan and also shared a promo from Ali Baba Season 2. The channel shared the promo on Instagram and captioned it as, “Kabul ki dastaan jo reh gayi thi adhoori, laut aya hai rakhwalan naye andaz mein karne poori (Kabul’s protector return to complete the unfinished story).”
On Monday, the cast and the crew returned to the sets in Vasai where actress Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in her makeup room after performing a puja. The makeup rooms of Tunisha and Sheezan have been cordoned off and the set has also been freshly painted. However, the team is finding it difficult to cope.
Sayantani Ghosh shared, “Honestly, I wasn’t prepared. We got to know about the shoot resuming on the sets just the previous night. It’s very difficult to cope with what has happened. All of us miss Tunisha.”
