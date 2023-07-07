Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha return to voice characters in audio series 'Virus 2062'

— IANS

Stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will return to voice their characters for Season 2 of the audio sci-fi thriller series Virus 2062.

The series is the Hindi adaptation of the Chilean audio series Caso 63. About his role in the audio series, Ali Fazal said: “In season two of Virus 2062, my character of Peter Pereira returns, stranded in a lost future. It has been both exciting and enriching to return to this show and continue to expand my creativity voicing this extraordinary world, in a podcast, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to this season as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Richa Chadha, who returns as Dr Gayatri Rajput in the series, said, “Following the success of season one, reprising my role as Dr Gayatri Rajput for the second season of Virus 2062 has been an exciting challenge. In season two, we emerge in a new timeline, where Gayatri has to grapple with a reversal of roles and a new reality.”

She added, “It continues to be an insightful and interesting experience to explore this form of storytelling as a voice actor.