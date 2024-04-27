All about opulence: Meera Deosthale dons a 35-kg Panetar lehenga

As part of the intense wedding drama in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, the ensemble worn by Nandini (Meera Deosthale) is a perfect blend of tradition and opulence. Nandini’s bridal attire, weighing a phenomenal 35 kg, is a sight to behold. It includes a stunning Panetar lehenga adorned with detailed embroidery, radiating timeless charm. Adding to its grandeur is a dazzling Gad Cholo, a red dupatta decorated with intricate gold work, giving Nandini’s attire a majestic feel. Every aspect of her bridal look, from the ornate nose ring to the splendid jewellery, contributes to its regal allure.

Says Meera, “Typically, we see actresses on television wearing red lehengas, but I had the opportunity to wear a Panetar, which is worn by Gujarati brides. Being Gujarati, it was a special feeling. To shoot this massive sequence, I wore this masterpiece for 20–25 days, but the weight of the lehenga was too much along with the jewellery was 35 kg! Walking in it was impossible; sometimes I couldn’t even move but despite the challenges, it was an interesting experience. Now, I feel when the time comes for my wedding, I will just wear a simple dress and get married.”