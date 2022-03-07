Anushka Sharma wishes Indian women’s cricket team as they start their World Cup quest

Anushka Sharma, who is playing the role of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, has wished the Indian women’s cricket team as they begin their cricket World Cup quest on Sunday (March 6). Anushka wrote on social media, “Give it up for the Women in Blue! The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!”

Meanwhile, Anushka has started her preparation to become a cricketer for Chakda Xpress. A few days earlier, she took to social media to give a glimpse of her bowling practice. The actress is making a massive return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated women cricketer Jhulan. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.