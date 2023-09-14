Ashmit and Steve share a heartfelt message about their journey in Hip Hop India

Steve and Ashmit stunned the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi with their terrific performances and served as an example for aspiring street dancers by earning the title of top six semifinalists in Amazon miniTV’s dance reality show Hip Hop India.

About how hip hop India changed their lives, Steve shared, “We are proud to have our roots in Shillong, and our journey to Mumbai to showcase our talent on such a grand stage. It is a testament to our hard work, as it took us six to seven years to reach our dream destination. We have tried our luck before in multiple reality shows, but nothing worked out as well for us as it did with Hip Hop India.”

Ashmit added, “Our journey has been very difficult from the streets of Shillong to the glory of Mumbai, and we are the first artistes from Shillong to be in the top six on any reality show. No one from Shillong has reached this far, so perhaps this is what differentiates us from everyone else.”

#Amazon #Nora Fatehi