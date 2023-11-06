Bobby Deol praises actor Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most anticipated films of 2023 is Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. A major reason why the film has also grabbed eyeballs is due to Bobby Deol’s antagonist avatar. In the teaser, those last few glimpses of Bobby, exuding total savage vibes, left fans in awe. Now with the trailer for Animal dropping soon, people are wanting to see more of Bobby’s villain avatar. But do you know there is an interesting reason behind Bobby working with Ranbir in Animal?

Well, recently on Koffee With Karan Season 8, the bromance brewing between Bobby and Ranbir was quite evident. When host Karan Johar asked Bobby about working with Ranbir on Animal, the actor was full of admiration. While KJo revealed how Ranbir had always admired Bobby’s work, Bobby also shared how he was a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor’s craft. The film will be released on December 1.

