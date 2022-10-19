October is known as the 'National Book Month'. To celebrate the occasion, here's a look at actors who will soon be seen projects adapted from popular books

Real take
Ali Fazal—Escape to Nowhere
Ali Fazal will next be seen in the film titled Khufiya, which is based on the book Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The story is about the defection of an Indian intelligence officer, who was a double agent. It is loosely inspired by a true incident that took place in 2004 when a senior intelligence officer, suspected of being a spy for decades, vanished.
Murder mystery
Kareena Kapoor Khan—The Devotion of Suspect X
Kareena will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on a Japanese novel by the same name. Written by Keigo Higashino, the novel is the third in his Detective Galileo series and the most acclaimed work thus far. It’s a murder mystery that follows a cat-and-mouse relationship between a relentless detective and his equally clever former classmate, who is protecting the guilty.
Woman power
Priyanka Chopra—Secret Daughter
From being an actor, producer and author, Priyanka Chopra has done it all. Currently enjoying her maternity break and spending time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the actress will soon be working on an untitled Hollywood film based on the novel Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda. The story about infanticide.
War zone
Ishan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli, Mrunal Thakur
—The Burning Chaffees
The trio will be seen in the movie Pippa, which is based on the book The Burning Chaffees. The story is about Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, along with his siblings. The film’s title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa, which was used in the war. — TMS
Suspense thriller
Aditya Roy Kapur—The Night Manager
The novel The Night Manager by John le Carré was first made into a TV series by the same name. The book is now getting an Indian adaptation. Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen playing the character of Jonathan Pine, which was essayed by Tom Hiddleton in the TV series.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...