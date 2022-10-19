October is known as the 'National Book Month'. To celebrate the occasion, here's a look at actors who will soon be seen projects adapted from popular books

Real take

Ali Fazal—Escape to Nowhere

Ali Fazal will next be seen in the film titled Khufiya, which is based on the book Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The story is about the defection of an Indian intelligence officer, who was a double agent. It is loosely inspired by a true incident that took place in 2004 when a senior intelligence officer, suspected of being a spy for decades, vanished.

Murder mystery

Kareena Kapoor Khan—The Devotion of Suspect X

Kareena will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on a Japanese novel by the same name. Written by Keigo Higashino, the novel is the third in his Detective Galileo series and the most acclaimed work thus far. It’s a murder mystery that follows a cat-and-mouse relationship between a relentless detective and his equally clever former classmate, who is protecting the guilty.

Woman power

Priyanka Chopra—Secret Daughter

From being an actor, producer and author, Priyanka Chopra has done it all. Currently enjoying her maternity break and spending time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the actress will soon be working on an untitled Hollywood film based on the novel Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda. The story about infanticide.

War zone

Ishan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli, Mrunal Thakur

—The Burning Chaffees

The trio will be seen in the movie Pippa, which is based on the book The Burning Chaffees. The story is about Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, along with his siblings. The film’s title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa, which was used in the war. — TMS

Suspense thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur—The Night Manager

The novel The Night Manager by John le Carré was first made into a TV series by the same name. The book is now getting an Indian adaptation. Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen playing the character of Jonathan Pine, which was essayed by Tom Hiddleton in the TV series.