Actress Chahatt Khanna in legal soup

Actress Chahatt Khanna recently made some shocking revelations about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She said Sukesh proposed her for marriage. Later, Sukesh released a letter in which he claimed that he had never proposed to the television actress.

According to a recent development, Sukesh has sent Rs 100 crore legal notice to Chahatt.

His counsel claimed that Chahatt’s remarks had caused ‘damage’ to the former’s reputation and ‘irreplaceable harm’ to him. Sukesh’s lawyer, Anant Malik, has demanded Chahatt to retract and remove her statement within seven days or face prosecution. — TMS