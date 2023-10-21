Chopra connection: Priyanka Chopra gives shout-out to 'little' Mannara, sends her 'good luck'

IANS

Global star Priyanka Chopra extended her support to cousin and actress Mannara Chopra, as the latter is currently a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She is the cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. She has worked in Hindi films such as Zid.

Mannara Chopra

Priyanka, who enjoys a massive fan following of 89.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a throwback picture with her cousin. The photo dates back to Priyanka winning the ‘Miss World 2000’ pageant. In the click, we can see Priyanka wearing the prestigious crown and hugging little Mannara.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Throwback to little Mannara. Good Luck little one.” Mannara’s team reshared the picture and wrote: “It means a lot.”

Meanwhile, in the first episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara, who was the first contestant of the house, was nominated by most of the housemates, which led to her breaking down in tears.

The current contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal and Mannara Chopra. The show airs on Colors and JioCinema.

#Parineeti Chopra #Priyanka Chopra