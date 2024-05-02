Daniel Radcliffe feels ‘sad' about JK Rowling's anti-transgender comments

Actor Daniel Radcliffe feels ‘really sad’ due to Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s constant anti-transgender comments and her support for others with transphobic views.
“It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” Radcliffe, who played the title role in eight Potter films, said of Rowling and her controversial comments.
He added, “Obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe in to someone else for your entire life.”
Radcliffe had also replied to Rowling’s recent post on social media that he and his co-actors Emma Watson and Rupert Grint can ‘save their apologies and that she wouldn’t forgive them. Radcliffe said, “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
Hope Palestine's application for UN membership will be reconsidered, endorsed: India
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a P...
Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless
On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...