Deepika Padukone takes up a new hobby

ANI

Deepika Padukone, expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, is exploring long and short-stitch embroidery. The Pathaan actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to give her fans a glimpse of her new hobby. The actress shared an adorable picture of her attempt at stitching a bunch of red roses.

She captioned her post saying, “Hopefully I’ll be able to share the completed version!”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s journey to parenthood has been a source of immense joy for their fans. The couple, married for over five years, announced their pregnancy earlier this year through a heartwarming post adorned with hints of their impending bundle of joy, set to arrive in September.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Deepika Padukone #Instagram #Ranveer Singh