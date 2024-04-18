Deepika Padukone takes up a new hobby

Deepika Padukone, expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, is exploring long and short-stitch embroidery. The Pathaan actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to give her fans a glimpse of her new hobby. The actress shared an adorable picture of her attempt at stitching a bunch of red roses.
She captioned her post saying, “Hopefully I’ll be able to share the completed version!”
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s journey to parenthood has been a source of immense joy for their fans. The couple, married for over five years, announced their pregnancy earlier this year through a heartwarming post adorned with hints of their impending bundle of joy, set to arrive in September.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran