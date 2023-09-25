Director Prayag Raj no more

The sudden demise of veteran screenplay writer-director Prayag Raj has left the entire movie industry in shock. Prayag Raj breathed his last on Saturday at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the news broke, several celebs from Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to pay tributes to the filmmaker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...