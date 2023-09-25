Director Prayag Raj no more

ANI

The sudden demise of veteran screenplay writer-director Prayag Raj has left the entire movie industry in shock. Prayag Raj breathed his last on Saturday at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the news broke, several celebs from Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to pay tributes to the filmmaker.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Anil Kapoor #Mumbai #Social Media