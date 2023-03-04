Dream come true

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam appeared as a celebrity guest. The episode is yet to air on television. Bhuvan penned a note of gratitude while sharing a picture with Kapil from the sets. He wrote, “Aukaat ke bahar aa gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma Show pe! Thank you @kapilsharma bhaiya for having me.”
Apart from Bhuvan Bam, other social media stars, Harsh Gujral, Dolly Singh and MC Stan also graced the weekend episode with their presence.
