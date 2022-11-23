Ayushmann Khurrana joins the likes of global icon David Beckham for raising awareness about child rights

Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with global icons like David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos, Andriy Shevchenko and Cafu to raise awareness about child rights across the world. “We must all make sure that discrimination based on gender becomes a thing of the past and that every girl is treated with the same value and worth by her family and community as any boy. We can begin by disrupting gender stereotypes in our own lives. Small changes add up over time to make things better,” he said.
— IANS
