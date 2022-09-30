Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone start shooting for ‘Splitsvilla X4’

Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, who are all set to embark on the Splitsvilla X4 journey as the hosts, recently shared a slew of pictures as they reached Goa. The duo is hosting the season for the very first time together. The last season was hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, while this year Arjun steps into the role of Rannvijay. Recently, Arjun shared pictures as he headed to Goa for the shoot. Now, Sunny Leone has also arrived at the destination, and Arjun shared more pictures on social media.

Sharing a video, Arjun Bijlani wrote, “An evening in Goaaaaa!!!! Living each day as it comes … #mylife.” He also took to his Instagram Stories and shared photos.