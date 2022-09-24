Good news for ‘Poonam bua’ fans: Akanksha Gilani will soon return to Nath - Zeevar Ya Zanjeer

Akanksha Gilani is inundated with calls and messages for her track in Dangal TV’s Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer. Fans have been waiting to see their favourite Poonam bua and here comes the good news!

Akanksha will soon be back. Her track was put on hold after the show took a leap of five years in June. But it doesn’t mean that Akanksha has moved on from the character.

The actress says, “My family, friends, and followers on Instagram and Facebook have appreciated my work in the show and they keep asking me when Poonam bua will return to the show. I relate to the character. Poonam bua is smart and practical like me. But she is emotional, too. She is always concerned about her mom and sisters.”