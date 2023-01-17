 'I want to challenge myself,' says actress Ayesha Singh : The Tribune India

Ayesha Singh, better known as Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, tells us about her career and life. Read on…

In 2023, what will be on your bucket list—personally and professionally?

On a personal note, I would like to be healthier and more disciplined in life. Professionally, I would like to explore more mediums and challenge myself further.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a successful show on television. How will you define your journey in the show?

The journey has been wonderful and I have received a lot of love from the audience. The show has persistently been on the top, which makes me look forward to many such memorable episodes.

What are the similarities between Sai Joshi and Ayesha Singh?

We are both fun and light-hearted people who smile through all situations. Also, we are honest and sincere.

Which genre attracts you the most—comedy, family drama or horror?

Though I am a part of a family drama now, I have played few comedy roles in the past and I love watching horror stuff too. But, I am looking forward to exploring all genres, keeping my biases away for a particular kind. I want to learn the nitty-gritty of all roles across all genres.

Name a movie or a TV show which you watched as a child and it left an impact on you.

While growing up I used to watch cartoon shows but there was this show which created a huge place in my mind. Dekh Bhai Dekh had some great comical moments and incredible performances by all its actors. I especially loved Shekhar Suman in the show.

What do you do to keep yourself updated as an actor?

I keenly observe my surroundings. Reading about characters and watching world cinema also help.

When you have a day off, what do you do?

I try to be around my family and friends. I love playing a lot of PS too.

You left your law career for acting. Any regrets?

Absolutely no regrets. In fact, I am glad that I switched professions. I always wanted to be an entertainer but didn’t know the right process and how good I would be at it. Gradually, I found my path and now I love being an actor.

At this point of your life what is that one new thing you want to learn and why?

I have wanted to learn the ukulele for quite some time now. Lack of time didn’t allow me to learn the instrument. To me, learning a new skill feels like meditation.

Who is your greatest critic?

Probably my mother, who always talks about my performance. My fans too give their constructive criticism.

How important is fitness to you? How do you keep yourself fit?

I consider my mental and physical health equally important, so I never skip meditation. I have had asthma since childhood, so I keep myself fit despite all odds.

How do you see yourself in next 10 years?

I hope to find more good work and maybe even love! Hoping for the very best.

