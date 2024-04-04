‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ poster out

ANI

The trailer of the musical thriller sequel Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, is all set to be released on April 9. Taking to her Instagram handle, singer and songwriter Lady Gaga shared an intriguing poster with the caption, revealing the release date of the trailer. She wrote, “The world is a stage. Joker: Folie a Deux trailer coming April 9.”

The poster depicts Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) dancing beneath a beam of light streaming through a window. Joker can be seen wearing a black tuxedo and Quinn a white dress.

Joaquin Phoenix will be seen playing the lead role in the film Joker: Folie a Deux. Lady Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The cast of the film includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The movie has been written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Todd Phillips will also direct. Music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to open in theatres on October 4.

