Kajol, Kriti join hands for Netflix thriller Do Patti

Bollywood stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead in streaming giant Netflix India's mystery thriller original film Do Patti. Kajol said: "The opportunity allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe." Kajol said.
Kriti added, "I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...