KJo gets candid

Gurnaaz Kaur

In the dynamic world of Indian cinema, few figures loom as large as Karan Johar. The creative force behind Dharma Productions, Karan has not only shaped the landscape of Bollywood but has also become an influential voice on matters ranging from filmmaking to gender politics. Him being at the concluding session of CIFF was an apt grand finale. The filmmaker was his candid best and offered insights into his journey, the evolution of his production house. He didn’t shy away from talking about his failures or sharing the principles on which his company operates. He even spoke about surrounding oneself with diverse perspectives and embracing criticism as a tool for growth.

Karan’s pursuit of excellence is one thing, but when it comes to taking decisions, he relies on the superpower of instinct, which ‘all of us are born with’. “In my early days, I often relied on mainstream norms and societal expectations. However, as I evolved as a filmmaker and entrepreneur, I learned to trust my instincts more deeply. They often led me to daring and innovative creative choices.”

Personal growth and societal awareness have also shaped his evolving nature and creative instincts. “I believe Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has a lot of flawed gender politics. But I didn't know better then. Because I was still growing as a human being. Now you know that a man chasing a woman romantically is not romance, it’s stalking,” he says.

Criticism is healthy, we all say, but to deal with it when it’s thrown at you every so often can’t be easy. Being in the public eye, Karan knows it can’t be avoided. Instead, he has made it a part of his growth. “It’s very easy to operate within a bubble. It’s easy to be a victim of delusion. Delusion is a disease — when you feel like you are above it all and want to be away from it all. And do your own thing and pretend that what you are doing is great. At a very early stage, I would read my criticism more than my praise. I remain open to feedback from peers, critics, and even adversaries. Criticism is not a setback but an opportunity for growth,” he says, highlighting how insights from industry stalwarts like Anurag Kashyap have contributed to his evolution.

“At Dharma Productions, delegation and trust are the pillars of leadership,” he explains. “Empowering team members to take ownership of their work fosters an environment of collaboration and communication.” This approach, he believes, not only leads to creative breakthroughs but also nurtures loyalty.

Throughout his career, Karan has been unafraid to challenge traditional Bollywood norms. “I've ventured into diverse genres and storytelling formats, pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema,” he states proudly. Projects like Lust Stories and Bombay Talkies exemplify his commitment to diversifying narratives and amplifying underrepresented voices.

Reflecting on his personal journey, he acknowledges both triumphs and struggles. “I faced financial hardships and doubts about carrying forward my father’s legacy,” he admits. However, with the support of friends and colleagues like Apoorva Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan, he persevered, emerging stronger and more resilient than ever.

While he acknowledges commercial success of films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he longs to create works that resonate as deeply as iconic masterpieces like Lagaan or Dil Chahta Hai. Comparing these three films that released in the same year, he says, “I am proud of what I did as a core of what I believed, what I loved and passionately adored about mainstream cinema. But if you understand the layers and finer nuances of cinema, Lagaan is a way more superior product. Dil Chahta Hai is way more path-breaking. Did I make a path-breaking film? Not at all. Did I conform to synagogue tradition of Indian cinema? Yes, I did. And I did it with all abandon and aplomb. But did I make my Lagaan? No.”

Despite the successes and failures, Karan loves what he does and that’s what drives him. Going forward, he has made a promise to himself. “I am going to direct at least five films in this decade. Direction is the key component where my journey began.”

Surprise announcement

Reema Maya is writing the digital version of Student of the Year. It will be her way and definitely not mine. I just wanted to be her voice and she made it her own. I think I might have given something away right now.

For aspiring filmmakers

Just work. If you’re not being able to direct your film, if you’re not being able to produce your film, if you’re not getting green-lit with the story you wrote, just become an AD. Simply get onto a film set.

