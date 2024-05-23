Manasvi Mamgai’s film with Katie Holmes, Al Pacino sheds light on a forgotten kidnapping episode

Actress-producer Manasvi Mamgai, who has co-produced the upcoming film Captivated, starring Katie Holmes, Toby Kebbell, and Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino, has said the film sheds light on unheard voices and circles around the emotional complexities from a historic event.
The film follows a Calabrian mafia boss Saro Mammoliti, who kidnaps the grandson of the petroleum industrialist Jean Paul Getty — the founder of Getty Oil Company. Saro jeopardises his entire organisation when he falls in love with his victim’s mother (Holmes) during the ransom negotiations.
About the project, Manasvi, who won the title of Miss India World in 2010, said, “Bringing Captivated to life has been a deeply personal and passionate journey. We are committed to portraying the untold layers of this historic event.” — IANS
