Randeep Hooda-starrer CAT to release on December 9

Helmed by Randeep Hooda, CAT is the story of Gurnaam Singh, who is compelled to confront his dark past in an attempt to save the life of his brother. Having once been a CAT - informant for the police as a young boy, Gurnaam finds himself plunged right back, as a police informant, into the volatile underbelly of corruption and crime as he untangles a web of deceit.

Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, and produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, CAT has now announced its premiere date. The series will release on December 9 on Netflix. Along with Randeep Hooda, the series stars Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, DaksshAjit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh and Kavya Thapar.