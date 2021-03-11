Mika won’t celebrate his birthday due to KK and Moosewala’s deaths

Singer Mika Singh, who is set to embark on the journey of finding a bride through his upcoming reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, has decided not to celebrate his birthday in the wake of shooting of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and the demise of playback singer KK.

Mika’s birthday happens to be on June 10, but the singer, who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and celebrations, revealed that this year there would not be any celebrations as a mark of respect for the departed singers. Mika said Moosewala’s murder was a blot on society and unjust to the world of music. — IANS